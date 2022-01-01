  • PMDG Releases Video Trailer For Upcoming MSFS Boeing 737

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-21-2022 07:07 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Releases Video Trailer For Upcoming MSFS Boeing 737

    Welcome to the first video trailer for PMDG's new 737 product line, developed for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Designed to PMDG's exacting standards, this new product line is packed full of detail that will please flight simulation enthusiasts from the professional pilot down to the most casual of simmers. Get your first look here!

    The PMDG 737 for MSFS product line will begin with release of the PMDG 737-700 for MSFS and grow to include the entire third and fourth generation 737 series from the 737-600 to the 737-10.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pomak249

    Mutleys Hangar?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi guys dont know if any of you visit this site but I registered yesterday and visited the forum and posted afterwards (nothing offensive just a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 08:52 PM Go to last post
    azzaro

    I found the cheat code...

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    ...to easy sunset shots, that is. Go where it's always sunset and every shot's a winner. Northern Norway at high noon. Spectacular! -- Bob

    Last Post By: wltaylor Today, 04:20 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 20

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Again some of my favourites: Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:44 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    In the waiting lounge... TNCM

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    At Princess Juliana for the day, here's a grab you don't see often from the waiting lounge

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:19 PM Go to last post