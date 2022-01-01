PMDG Releases Video Trailer For Upcoming MSFS Boeing 737

Welcome to the first video trailer for PMDG's new 737 product line, developed for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Designed to PMDG's exacting standards, this new product line is packed full of detail that will please flight simulation enthusiasts from the professional pilot down to the most casual of simmers. Get your first look here!

The PMDG 737 for MSFS product line will begin with release of the PMDG 737-700 for MSFS and grow to include the entire third and fourth generation 737 series from the 737-600 to the 737-10.