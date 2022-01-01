  • Where in the World Feature 133

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-21-2022 05:23 PM  
    0 Comments

    Feature number 132 is from Rainer Struck in Berlin. He wrote, "[Way back when,] we happened to touch down at this remote destination, literally in the middle of no-where. The place .... Easter Island, Monteverdi.

    100% of those who tried go the location correctly identified:

    Charlie Aron
    John Chen
    Dieter Mennecke     		Thomas Oftedal
    Bob Bina
    Lyndon Nelson     		Stephen Floyd
    Michael Polley

    Dan Dilworth gives us our feature number 133 which is actually either of TWO airports. Option one is to identify the large, International Airport in the region. Also, if you are so inclined, you could try and figure out the former Pirate Haven nearby. Where in the World is Dan taking us for this feature?

    Send guesses to: [email protected].

    We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions.

    Ron Blehm

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2022

