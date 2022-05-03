  • Review: AG Sim - Bad Ragaz Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Bad Ragaz Airfield LSZE

    Publisher: AG Sim

    Jean Martin

    $8.99
    AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020

    AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020     AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020

    Introduction

    Welcome to my first scenery review for FlightSim.Com. In this article I will be sharing my thoughts on a small Swiss airfield, Bad Ragaz by AG Sim.

    Bad Ragaz Airfield is located in one of the most scenic areas of Europe, the Swiss Alps. It offers private flights plus recreational gliding. Judging by the number of videos found on YouTube, it seems to be quite popular with pilots, and I can see why.

    Installation

    Installing the scenery was very easy and typical of most scenery add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator. After my purchase from the FlightSim.Com Store, I downloaded the zip file, which was around 360 MB (quite large for such a small scenery) and extracted it to a temporary folder on my desktop. I then copied the scenery to my MSFS Community folder and that was all which was needed.

    AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020     AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020

    AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020     AG Sim - Bad Ragaz for MSFS 2020

    Documentation

    Sadly, no charts or documentation were contained in the package, which I felt was a shame as even small sceneries such as this should include some form of documentation.

