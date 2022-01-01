  • Bluebird Simulations Announces Boeing 757 For MSFS 2020

    Just Flight Announces Boeing 757 For MSFS 2020

    ANNOUNCEMENT - New add-on being developed!

    40 years ago today the first 757 took flight so what better day to bring you news of a new 757 200/300 that's now taking shape and in development for MSFS. The add-on is being developed by the talented external development team BlueBird Simulations.

    You can read the full announcement on the web site (link below) and view an initial set of early WIP screen shots, some of which can also be seen below. Of course you'll notice the interior shots are way more advanced than the exterior shots.

    There's a long way to go yet but it's certainly one worth keeping an eye on. We aim to bring you regular updates on the progress from around April/May time at which point the product will be added to the In Development section of the site.

    Here's the link to the news article.

    Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

