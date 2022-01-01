  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

    Apexmaster37

    Honeycomb Alpha Yoke Issue

    Thread Starter: Apexmaster37

    I just received my Honeycomb alpha and bravo peripherals. I connected via USB and did windows calibration on both. Alpha yoke X sits in middle of...

    Last Post By: Apexmaster37 Today, 12:05 PM Go to last post
    orhanyavuz

    *** Turkish hancer team

    Thread Starter: orhanyavuz

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Electric Powered Aircraft

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Some of these models are not concept but actual aircraft, also note NASA didn't design a new aircraft body they just modernised the wings and engine...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post
    MadMav24

    Screen Resolution 3360x2100

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    I'm using my Sony 75" 4K Ultra HD TV as my monitor. How can I get my resolution up as close to 3840x2160 as possible under General Options? I am now...

    Last Post By: MadMav24 Today, 08:34 AM Go to last post