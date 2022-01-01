Emden Airport (German: Flugplatz Emden) (IATA: EME, ICAO: EDWE) is an airfield serving Emden, a city in the East Frisia region of the German state of Lower Saxony. The airport resides at an elevation of above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 07/25 with an asphalt surface measuring.
This airport includes:
- Real life referenced buildings
- Custom terminal and restaurant building with interiors
- Complete PBR materials
- Animated people and ambient objects
- Real world based terraforming
