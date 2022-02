Skyline Simulations Previews Astoria Airport

Here's a little preview of the upcoming KAST - Astoria Airport.

Astoria Regional Airport is a joint civil-military public airport in Warrenton, three miles southwest of Astoria, in Clatsop County, Oregon. The airport is owned by the Port of Astoria and is the home of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria.

So prepare for a unique take-off, fly up in the sky and have a unique flight experience.

Landing at AST Astoria Oregon:

