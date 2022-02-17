Pilot's - 2NC0 Mountain Air Airport for MSFS Released

We are happy to announce the release of our newest airport for MSFS. For the time being it is exclusively available on Marketplace.
Experience the thrill of landing on a sloped runway (Altiport) in the sky! Surrounded by the famous Blue Ridge Mountains, Mountain Air Airport (ICAO code: 2NC0) is a unique North American altiport featuring a sloped runway that sits nestled on a lush, green hilltop in North Carolina's famous Slickrock Mountain area.
Features
- Accurate representation of the 2021 Mountain Air Airport layout
- Fully native MSFS scenery, not a conversion
- Unique altiport featuring a significant runway slope
- Custom crafted mesh to accurately represent the many hills and mountainous terrain around the airport
- Zeit-Dynamic scenery features create a unique and ever-changing airport environment
- 18+ square kilometers hand-crafted photoreal satellite imagery
No margin for error, the airport is surrounded by hazardous terrain on all quarters!
