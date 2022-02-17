  • Pilot's - 2NC0 Mountain Air Airport for MSFS Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-19-2022 06:40 PM  Number of Views: 122  
    1 Comment

    Pilot's - 2NC0 Mountain Air Airport for MSFS Released

    We are happy to announce the release of our newest airport for MSFS. For the time being it is exclusively available on Marketplace.

    Experience the thrill of landing on a sloped runway (Altiport) in the sky! Surrounded by the famous Blue Ridge Mountains, Mountain Air Airport (ICAO code: 2NC0) is a unique North American altiport featuring a sloped runway that sits nestled on a lush, green hilltop in North Carolina's famous Slickrock Mountain area.

    Features

    • Accurate representation of the 2021 Mountain Air Airport layout
    • Fully native MSFS scenery, not a conversion
    • Unique altiport featuring a significant runway slope
    • Custom crafted mesh to accurately represent the many hills and mountainous terrain around the airport
    • Zeit-Dynamic scenery features create a unique and ever-changing airport environment
    • 18+ square kilometers hand-crafted photoreal satellite imagery

    No margin for error, the airport is surrounded by hazardous terrain on all quarters!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. FrankPilot's Avatar
      FrankPilot - Today, 07:22 PM
      OMG, one of my favourite airstrips. Cannot believe this location - top of mountain, sheer drop-off at both ends! Old pilot manual here :
      https://studylib.net/doc/18548817
      Cheers.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Milford to Queenstown

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2476 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2480 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2490 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2494 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: FrankPilot Today, 07:25 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Very orange DAK (Danish Airlines)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Just Before WW2 some countries painted their civil airliners orange, they hoped to prevent them from attacks. Here's a Danish Airlines DC-3 on a...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:18 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    shark attack

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2454 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2462 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2469 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:03 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    AI Traffic Questions

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I recently discovered the existence of the Traffic Toolbox SDK and downloaded it. I like it because it makes things a little more interesting. I...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post