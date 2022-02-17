Product Announcement - Adventum Tours: Australia

Adventum Simulations is excited to announce that Adventum Tours: Australia for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released within the next few weeks. Following the success of our Adventum Tours: Hawaii product, we decided our next stop would be to tour the marvelous beaches, red deserts, and tropical waters of Australia.

We are currently wrapping up our tour scripts for the country. We will have extensive tours for all the major cities in Australia and other scenic locations around the country. Our excellent tour guide, Addison will be returning to share loads of information, history, and amazing facts about the land "Down Under."

Sim pilots can expect over 50 reusable activities, ranging from full narrated tours, multi-stop cross country flights, new discovery flights, as well as a bunch of landing challenges around the continent. Stay tuned to our web site for the latest information and updates on our product lines. Adventum Tours: Australia will be available on the web site once it is released.

