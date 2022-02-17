SimWorks Reports on RV-14 Progress And Kodiak Update

This week we bring an important update to our RV-14 development. The SWS RV-14 is now fully compatible with the TDS Sim Software GTNXi 750, a new, fully-featured simulation of the GTN750 NXi! An official mod of the RV-14 has been provided to TDS Sim and will be made available to their customers to enable the TDS GTNXi 750. The aircraft is therefore compatible with both the PMS50 (free version included with the RV-14) and TDS Sim versions of the 750!

Furthermore, we have had a major breakthrough with the RV-14's flight model, which will allow us to clear the last major obstacle in its flight model development. Fine-tuning of the aircraft is taking place, checklists and flight states are being implemented and autopilot tuning will follow.

Regarding the Kodiak, a major update is ready to be pushed to all vendors. The same version will also be submitted to Microsoft for release on PC & Xbox. We do not have a date yet on that front, but the product has been submitted and we are waiting for the translated descriptions from MS to be able to ship both versions.

The Kodiak's update will also be the first major stress test for our new server, to which we will soon finish migrating.

