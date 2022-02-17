Aerosoft Presidents Day Sale 2022

Aerosoft announces their Presidents Day Sale, running all this weekend at the FlightSim.Com Store. During this sale save 25% on some of the best airliners and other planes for FSX and Prepar3D, including several from the "professional" range of products.

Included Products

Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today for this and other sales!

FlightSim.Com Store