  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Czechdude

    MSFS 2020 Hardware and Performance

    Thread Starter: Czechdude

    Hi All. I built a new PC and have the following: 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-11700K @ 3.60GHz Overclock to 4.80 GHz 32GB RAM Nvidia Geforce...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:47 PM Go to last post
    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 02:46 PM Go to last post
    jflyerguy

    Weighing My Options: Microsoft Flight Simulator vs. X-Plane

    Thread Starter: jflyerguy

    Hi all, I wasn't sure where to post this, so I decided here and hope this is an appropriate place to post such message. First, I apologize in...

    Last Post By: jflyerguy Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    AI Traffic Questions

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I recently discovered the existence of the Traffic Toolbox SDK and downloaded it. I like it because it makes things a little more interesting. I...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 01:59 PM Go to last post