Aerosoft announces their Presidents Day Sale, running all this weekend at the FlightSim.Com Store. During this sale save 25% on some of the best airliners and other planes for FSX and Prepar3D, including several from the "professional" range of products.
Included Products
- CRJ professional
- Aerosoft A320/A321 professional
- Aerosoft A318/A319 professional
- A320 Family professional Bundle
- A330 professional
- Antonov An-2
- Twin Otter Extended
- Douglas DC-8
Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today for this and other sales!