DCS Shows Progress On Their M206 IR Decoy Flares

We are pleased to share our progress on the M206 IR Decoy Flares that provide protection against air-to-air and surface-to-air infrared weapon systems. The Advanced Infrared Countermeasure Munition (AIRCMM) consists of the M211 Flares and supplements the M206 Aircraft Countermeasure Flares. The M211 Flares are specifically designed for low flying, slow moving rotary aircraft.

