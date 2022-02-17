FSA Cross-Community Panel Discussion

Can Flight Sim Impact Real-World Aviation? Win a Thrustmaster Airbus Officer Pack in FSA's Cross-Community Panel Discussion!

Join the livestream at 2000 GMT on February 26 for Flight Simulation Association's third Cross-Community Panel Discussion. Panelists include Robert S. Randazzo (PMDG), Fabio Miguez (TheFlyingFabio), Keith Smith (PilotEdge), and Laura Laban (Infinite Flight).

In an emergency, could a flight simmer land an airliner if they had to? How is home flight simulation impacting real-world training today? And what more should we be doing? This Saturday, panelists from PMDG, PilotEdge, Infinite Flight, and 'TheFlyingFabio' will be joined by developers from around the community in a discussion about how consumer flight simulation can impact real flight training.

The 90-minute livestream is available to everyone, free. All live participants will have multiple opportunities to win more than 20 prizes donated by organizations like Aerobask, Infinite Flight, Laminar Research, PilotEdge, PMDG, SoFly, Thrustmaster and more. The grand prize, drawn at the end of the live event, is a Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition!

The panel will discuss topics like:

What does home flight simulation do well? And what are its limitations compared to full-motion simulators used in real training?

How might home flight simulation change real-world aviation training over the next 10 years?

What more, if anything, should our community be doing to advance home flight simulation's role as a solution to the industry-wide pilot shortage?

Everyone is welcome to participate. We encourage pilots and flight simmers to watch the stream live on February 26 at 2000 GMT via Flight Simulation Association, on YouTube, or with any of the participating content creators. If you are a flight simulation developer or a content creator, please reach out to FSA for information on getting involved.

Win great prizes. Everyone participating live will have the chance to win prizes! There will be multiple prize draws conducted live during the stream.

Watch with your favorite content creators. We've invited content creators from across the community to host "watch parties'' on their channels. You'll be able to catch the livestream on multiple Twitch and YouTube channels, including with AviationLads, Chewwy94, FSElite, and HeliSimmer.com, and you can listen live on Sky Blue Radio. Several developers will also be hosting a "simulcast" on their social channels.

Flight Simulation Association: www.flightsimassociation.com

Stream Link on FSA: https://bit.ly/FebruaryCCP

Stream Link on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7Bs1qUIiXpg