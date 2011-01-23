MSFS 2020 Development Update February 17, 2022

We are nearing our Sim Update 8 release (see the updated Roadmap)! For those currently participating in the Beta, an update dropped yesterday based on your feedback and reports from last week. You can read the changelog here:

Sim Update 8 Beta Version 1.23.11.0

The Dev Q&A forum section is also now open to everyone if you have a question for our developers! This Q&A will be on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:30am PT on Twitch.

Feature Discovery Series Episode 12: Aerodynamics

Watch as Sebastian Wloch (CEO of Asobo Studio and in charge of Aerodynamics) and FranA_ois Dacquin (Test Pilot and Technical Designer) as they talk about upcoming aerodynamics changes to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

SDK Update

General:

Thanks for your feedback on the Sim Update 8 flighting which allowed us to fix some important issues prior to the public release.

DevMode:

We fixed several issues with the in-sim Package Builder. In case your package still fails to build, please make sure to check the console for errors (the "Builder" filter can be selected to focus on the appropriate messages).

We fixed potential crashes in the Marketplace Creator Preview when switching projects.

Scenery Editor:

CTRL click now behaves as expected.

The camera does not reset to top-down view anymore when adding new objects.

SDK:

We fixed random crashes when requesting weather-related SimVars (e.g. "AMBIENT PRECIP RATE") through SimConnect.

