  • MSFS 2020 Development Update February 17, 2022

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-18-2022 11:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Development Update February 17, 2022

    We are nearing our Sim Update 8 release (see the updated Roadmap)! For those currently participating in the Beta, an update dropped yesterday based on your feedback and reports from last week. You can read the changelog here:

    Sim Update 8 Beta Version 1.23.11.0

    The Dev Q&A forum section is also now open to everyone if you have a question for our developers! This Q&A will be on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:30am PT on Twitch.

    Feature Discovery Series Episode 12: Aerodynamics

    Watch as Sebastian Wloch (CEO of Asobo Studio and in charge of Aerodynamics) and FranA_ois Dacquin (Test Pilot and Technical Designer) as they talk about upcoming aerodynamics changes to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    SDK Update

    General:

    • Thanks for your feedback on the Sim Update 8 flighting which allowed us to fix some important issues prior to the public release.

    DevMode:

    • We fixed several issues with the in-sim Package Builder. In case your package still fails to build, please make sure to check the console for errors (the "Builder" filter can be selected to focus on the appropriate messages).
    • We fixed potential crashes in the Marketplace Creator Preview when switching projects.

    Scenery Editor:

    • CTRL click now behaves as expected.
    • The camera does not reset to top-down view anymore when adding new objects.

    SDK:

    • We fixed random crashes when requesting weather-related SimVars (e.g. "AMBIENT PRECIP RATE") through SimConnect.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Apexmaster37

    Honeycomb Alpha Yoke Issue

    Thread Starter: Apexmaster37

    I just received my Honeycomb alpha and bravo peripherals. I connected via USB and did windows calibration on both. Alpha yoke X sits in middle of...

    Last Post By: Rexbo47 Today, 01:22 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Announces Partnership With SWS To Develop Dash 7

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23789-Pilot-s-Announces-Partnership-With-SWS-To-Develop-Dash-7

    Last Post By: mikea3 Today, 01:14 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    AI Traffic Questions

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I recently discovered the existence of the Traffic Toolbox SDK and downloaded it. I like it because it makes things a little more interesting. I...

    Last Post By: chris_eve Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    Northpilot50

    Airbus FBW dont follow FLP route

    Thread Starter: Northpilot50

    When I plan a flight I use MSFS flp routing (in world-map). Starting up Airbus cold and dark pilot ask for IFR clearence (I use partly flight...

    Last Post By: Northpilot50 Today, 12:17 PM Go to last post