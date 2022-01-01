MK Studios Previews Rome Fiumicino For MSFS

Rome is calling. See you on 24th Feb!

Rome-Fiumicino International Airport "Leonardo da Vinci" is an international airport in Rome, Italy. It is the busiest airport in the country and in 2019, it ranked as the 11th busiest airport in Europe by passenger traffic with over 43.5 million passengers served. The airport served as the main hub for Alitalia, the then flag carrier and largest Italian airline, which terminated operations on 15 October 2021. It currently serves as a hub for Vueling, a Spanish low-cost carrier owned by International Airlines Group and is now the main international hub for Alitalia's successor ITA Airways, which replaced Alitalia on 15 October 2021.

Source