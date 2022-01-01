Boundless Simulations Previews Dublin Airport XP

Over on their Facebook page, Boundless Simulations have shared a couple of preview images of their upcoming scenery of Dublin Airport for X-Plane 11:

Dublin Airport is an international airport serving Dublin, Ireland. The airport is located in Collinstown, 7 km (4.3 mi) north of Dublin, and 3 km (1.9 mi) south of the town of Swords. It is the 12th busiest airport in Europe and is the busiest of Ireland's airports by total passenger traffic; it also has the largest traffic levels on the island of Ireland, followed by Belfast International Airport. The airport has an extensive short and medium haul network, served by an array of carriers, as well as a significant long-haul network focused on North America and the Middle East. It serves as the headquarters of Ireland's flag carrier - Aer Lingus, Europe's largest low-cost carrier - Ryanair, and Ireland's newest regional airline Emerald Airlines, together with another two airlines, CityJet and ASL Airlines Ireland.

