Just Flight Shares Images Of Fokker F28 Fellowship MSFS

Here are some shots showing off the three latest liveries for the Fokker F28 Fellowship for MSFS. These are all much requested Canadian Liveries. Visually this is not too far from complete now but the core systems and coding work yet to really get underway so we're not looking at an impending release currently.

The Fokker F28 Fellowship is a twin-engined, short-range jet airliner designed and built by Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker.

