    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-16-2022  
    VSKYLABS - Update On Hopper Hot Air Balloon XP

    VSKYLABS Hopper Hot Air Balloon Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (work-in-progress). Delayed response and anticipation are part of the major skills in a balloon pilot "toolkit". Example: Reducing sink rate requires the use of the burner...which results in reducing the weight of the balloon, increasing its buoyancy.

    However...depending on various factors, such as actual sink rate, envelope temperature and effectiveness of the burner...the time from blast-valve opening to sink-rate response may take a lot of seconds. The delayed response of the balloon is demonstrated in the attached screen shot, where a 9 seconds of burning are just about to end. The flight path indicates the future climb of the balloon.

    This presents many challenges, especially when approaching for landing in a desired spot.

    Stay tuned! This fascinating, educational VSKYLABS project is scheduled for release in the near future!

    VSKYLABS Making Progress On "Hopper" Balloon

