  • France VFR Releases LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-15-2022 02:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim P3D

    LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim for P3D v4/v5 models the airport of Strasbourg Entzheim (Dpt67) in an extremely detailed way, including building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Alsace VFR scenery. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures of about 0.25 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation including night textures.
    • Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ctaranovich

    Any payware aircraft for FSX anymore?

    Thread Starter: ctaranovich

    Forgive me if I missed the obvious, but does anyone sell payware aircraft for FSX anymore? I even did a google search and I couldn’t find anything. I...

    Last Post By: markhoare Today, 04:04 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    The Beech Baron is nice, but this a whole lot nicer!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Beech B60 Duke! What a nice aircraft this is, typical of Beechcraft design and quality! Check it out. I think you will also like it! ...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:01 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Finally discovered Oak Island

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I find this place fascinating.... what really happened there, only god knows ha....

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 03:15 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Oak Island (in Canada) A different point of view

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Seeing David's higher level shots of "Oak Island" I went to the Wikipedia and looked it up. The Northern version, since it was far enough to have...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 02:40 PM Go to last post