Laminar Research Videos Show Amazing Features Of Upcoming X-Plane 12

    Published on 02-15-2022  
    In a series of Youtube videos, Austin Meyer, along with Michael Brown from XForcePC, share some of the amazing features to be found in the pre-release version of X-Plane 12:

    Here, Austin shows off the new and FREE A330 that will come with a purchase of X-Plane 12. This is an early pre-release version of V12, so you will see some imperfections in things like the coastlines, clouds, and lack of fog.

    Austin shows off his personal plane in X-Plane 12. This plane will be included for free with V12.

    Austin takes us for a spin in the pre-release X-Plane 12 and even manages to land on the carrier.

