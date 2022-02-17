  • Review: Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-18-2022 06:03 PM  Number of Views: 13  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP  Next

    Saint Croix XP

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Paul Mort

    Suggested Price:
    $24.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    Saint Croix is an island in the Caribbean Sea, and a county and constituent district of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), an unincorporated territory of the United States. It is the largest of the islands in the territory and as of 2020, St. Croix's population was 41,004.

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    St. Croix is steeped in history with a wealth of landmarks and objects of interest to be found on the island. During World War II, the United States Army stationed the 25th Bombardment Group at the airport (anti-submarine patrols) flying B18 Bolo aircraft. During this time the airport was operated by the military and was named Benedict Airfield. The airport is now named after Henry E. Rohlsen, a St. Croix native who was one of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

    The airport covers an area of 1,455 acres which contains one asphalt paved runway (10/28) measuring 10,004 ft by 150 ft (3,049 m by 46 m). Frequent company aircraft using the airport include the following:

    • Air Sunshine - Castries, Saint Kitts, Saint Thomas, San Juan
    • American Airlines - Miami, seasonal: Charlotte
    • Cape Air - Saint Thomas, San Juan, Vieques
    • Coastal Air - Dominica-Canefield, Nevis, Sint Eustatius
    • Delta Air Lines - Seasonal: Atlanta
    • Sea Flight Airlines - Saint Thomas
    • Silver Airways - San Juan
    • Spirit Airlines - Fort Lauderdale

    Aerial View

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix Aerial View

    From the air, you get a good view of the airport layout, as the picture above clearly shows.

    Ground View

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP     Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    The buildings located around the island were well designed with good texture use and placement. There was also plenty of animated traffic on the main thoroughfare of the island, which helped give additional credibility to the scenery.

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP     Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    The use of thousands of hand placed trees and vegetation complimented the tropical island, which again, added to its authenticity.

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP     Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    As you can see, Aerosoft have done a commendable job at placing the objects on the included orthos, an area of scenery design I am quite picky about.

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP     Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    Elevation detail is also very good as the pictures below show.

    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP     Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2022
      Next
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    loki

    Feature Discovery Series Episode 12: Aerodynamics Updates

    Thread Starter: loki

    Asobo has a new video out showcasing the upcoming updates to the aerodynamics in the sim, including a new CFD option. https://youtu.be/Ndl07_7PsWg

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 06:52 PM Go to last post
    Petter1

    Annoying sound display/oscilloscope

    Thread Starter: Petter1

    On the right side of all screens, I have a round object displayed, black with a blue border and variably pulsing bright blue interior. I can't make...

    Last Post By: Petter1 Today, 05:48 PM Go to last post
    Czechdude

    MSFS 2020 Hardware and Performance

    Thread Starter: Czechdude

    Hi All. I built a new PC and have the following: 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-11700K @ 3.60GHz Overclock to 4.80 GHz 32GB RAM Nvidia Geforce...

    Last Post By: W2DR Today, 05:32 PM Go to last post
    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 02:46 PM Go to last post