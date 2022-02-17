Review: Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

$24.99

Introduction

Saint Croix is an island in the Caribbean Sea, and a county and constituent district of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), an unincorporated territory of the United States. It is the largest of the islands in the territory and as of 2020, St. Croix's population was 41,004.

St. Croix is steeped in history with a wealth of landmarks and objects of interest to be found on the island. During World War II, the United States Army stationed the 25th Bombardment Group at the airport (anti-submarine patrols) flying B18 Bolo aircraft. During this time the airport was operated by the military and was named Benedict Airfield. The airport is now named after Henry E. Rohlsen, a St. Croix native who was one of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

The airport covers an area of 1,455 acres which contains one asphalt paved runway (10/28) measuring 10,004 ft by 150 ft (3,049 m by 46 m). Frequent company aircraft using the airport include the following:

Air Sunshine - Castries, Saint Kitts, Saint Thomas, San Juan

American Airlines - Miami, seasonal: Charlotte

Cape Air - Saint Thomas, San Juan, Vieques

Coastal Air - Dominica-Canefield, Nevis, Sint Eustatius

Delta Air Lines - Seasonal: Atlanta

Sea Flight Airlines - Saint Thomas

Silver Airways - San Juan

Spirit Airlines - Fort Lauderdale

Aerial View

From the air, you get a good view of the airport layout, as the picture above clearly shows.

Ground View

The buildings located around the island were well designed with good texture use and placement. There was also plenty of animated traffic on the main thoroughfare of the island, which helped give additional credibility to the scenery.

The use of thousands of hand placed trees and vegetation complimented the tropical island, which again, added to its authenticity.

As you can see, Aerosoft have done a commendable job at placing the objects on the included orthos, an area of scenery design I am quite picky about.

Elevation detail is also very good as the pictures below show.