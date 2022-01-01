  • Carenado Updates C337 Skymaster For MSFS 2020 To v1.1

    Changelog v1.1

    • Improved engine logic for accuracy and operation.
    • Improved resolution for ceiling stickers and rear engine textures.
    • Fixed cowl flaps operation, now required to operate with electrical equipment turned on.
    • Fixed sunshade blinking in external view.
    • Fixed fuel flow gauge reading while on idle power.
    • Fixed AP pitch wheel.
    • Fixed wing flap indicator in external view hud.
    • Fixed tow bar in static elements.
    • Fixed minor bugs.

    It is already available at Microsoft Marketplace.

    The Cessna Skymaster is an American twin-engine civil utility aircraft built in a push-pull configuration. Its engines are mounted in the nose and rear of its pod-style fuselage. Twin booms extend aft of the wings to the vertical stabilizers, with the rear engine between them. Cessna built 2993 Skymasters of all variants, including 513 military O-2 versions.

    If you're looking for a freeware Skymaster, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the updated Mike Stone model by Mark Rooks:

    FSX Cessna U S Army O2: cessna02.zip

