Carenado Updates C337 Skymaster For MSFS 2020 To v1.1

Changelog v1.1

Improved engine logic for accuracy and operation.

Improved resolution for ceiling stickers and rear engine textures.

Fixed cowl flaps operation, now required to operate with electrical equipment turned on.

Fixed sunshade blinking in external view.

Fixed fuel flow gauge reading while on idle power.

Fixed AP pitch wheel.

Fixed wing flap indicator in external view hud.

Fixed tow bar in static elements.

Fixed minor bugs.

It is already available at Microsoft Marketplace.

The Cessna Skymaster is an American twin-engine civil utility aircraft built in a push-pull configuration. Its engines are mounted in the nose and rear of its pod-style fuselage. Twin booms extend aft of the wings to the vertical stabilizers, with the rear engine between them. Cessna built 2993 Skymasters of all variants, including 513 military O-2 versions.

