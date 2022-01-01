Carenado Updates C337 Skymaster For MSFS 2020 To v1.1

Changelog v1.1
- Improved engine logic for accuracy and operation.
- Improved resolution for ceiling stickers and rear engine textures.
- Fixed cowl flaps operation, now required to operate with electrical equipment turned on.
- Fixed sunshade blinking in external view.
- Fixed fuel flow gauge reading while on idle power.
- Fixed AP pitch wheel.
- Fixed wing flap indicator in external view hud.
- Fixed tow bar in static elements.
- Fixed minor bugs.
It is already available at Microsoft Marketplace.
The Cessna Skymaster is an American twin-engine civil utility aircraft built in a push-pull configuration. Its engines are mounted in the nose and rear of its pod-style fuselage. Twin booms extend aft of the wings to the vertical stabilizers, with the rear engine between them. Cessna built 2993 Skymasters of all variants, including 513 military O-2 versions.
