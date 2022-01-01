  • Aerosoft Starts Discussion For Next Airbus Project

    Aerosoft Starts Discussion For Next Airbus Project

    I would like to start some discussion about what Airbus we will do after the A330. There are a few options:

    • Add more versions (engines, etc.) of the A330.
    • Add the Neo version of the A330.

    While interesting for the high end simmers, commercially this is not very interesting because while for P3D all customers were 'high-end' simmers, the same is most certainly not true for the current customer base. To put it bluntly, adding different engine options for the A330 simply will only add a few percentages in sales (just as it did for P3D btw). The Neo is slightly more attractive, but still marginally.

    • A318/A319
    • A320/A321

    The obvious choice. Now to be clear we do not consider Fenix etc to be an important factor. Not only because they obviously aim for a different kind of product (they want to simulate the aircraft, we want to simulate the job of being a pilot), but mainly because they do not make a MSFS product, but just a software bridge between existing software and the sim. This makes sales on Marketplace impossible. As that is simply the biggest sales channel (with a large margin), disregarding that is simply not a good idea for us. I am sure many people here will say I am out of my mind, but I got sales reports, right? My job is to produce products that make money and the market is simply totally different.

    However, what our friends of at FBW are doing is kick-ass stuff for the A320. Now we have different ideas, do not use Javascript and HTML (that have some serious drawbacks in performance) and again simply want to do a different project focused on the crew where the aircraft is just the tool. We have done so for ten years and it has served us very well. It does not always get the attention of the vocal community, but it simply has a larger potential audience. So doing the smaller Airbusses seems attractive. They always sold very well for us and inside our teams everybody would prefer to fly a 318 over an A321.

    • A350

    Forget it. There is simply no way anybody can get access to the tables needed to make a serious A350. While you can get those for the older Airbusses, even pilots do not have access to these tables and the only way to recreate them would be to experiment with a real aircraft. We got a lot of pilot friends, but they are simply not able to do 10 ascends to FL 200 with different engine settings and then repeat the same for a few different weights. The data is simply not there.

    • A380

    Commercially that aircraft is about as interesting to us as it is for airlines.

    What are your thoughts on what Airbus should be developed next? Please let us know in the comments section below.

    Source

