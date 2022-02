FS2Crew Reports On Aerosoft CRJ Edition Progress

FS2Crew (www.fs2crew.com) weekend update for Feb 13th, 2022:

Work is progressing full speed on our new crew simulation for Aerosoft CRJ version for MSFS! We are "hoping" to have it ready by the end of the month. Key word "hoping".

We at FS2Crew would like to thank everyone for their massive support since the launch of MSFS!

Here's a screen grab of our on-line user map, showing our MSFS products: RAAS, FBW A32NX and Pushback Express users!

Enjoy your weekend!

Source

Shop FS2Crew at the FlightSim.Com Store