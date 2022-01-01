  • IndiaFoxtEcho Updates USS America Package For MSFS

    IndiaFoxtEcho Updates USS America Package For MSFS

    NOTAM - We have just released a minor update for the USS America package, which fixes the incorrect position of the objects on the deck for the LHA-6 placed in Hawaii. The update will be available with the typical lead times (already available at the FlightSim.Com Store). The package was also sent to Microsoft, but we have no news of the USS America (or the USS Ford) for that platform.

    Aside, speaking of Microsoft, the F-35 was reviewed by their quality team and it seems OK... BUT there seems to be a problem with the encryption, which causes extremely long lead times in some cases on PC and X-Box. The problem is under investigation. It is unlikely that the F-35 will be released on the Marketplace before this problem is solved.

