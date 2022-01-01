Majestic Software Updates Dash 8 Q400 For Prepar3D

New installers were uploaded to all vendors that sell the Majestic Software Q400. The new versions of the PILOT, PRO, TRAINING and COCKPIT Editions are as follows:
- PILOT: v1.023
- PRO: v1.024
- TRAINING: v1.024
- COCKPIT: v1.024
Listed below are the fixes/changes implemented for each version/edition:
PILOT & PRO Editions
- AFCS: No aural warning will be given if AP disengaged via AP button
- AIR: Duct temperatures will be kept below 71 deg C
- ANTIICE: Eng intake htr C/L will come on after engine start when no AC power is avail
- Animations: Pilots will disappear from the cockpit when parked powered off
- Animations: Pilots will not show brace position when in playback mode
- ELECTRICS: DC GENs C/L will stay during engine start
PRO Edition
- FADEC: FADEC will fail upon landing with MLG collapsed
TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions
- FDE: In flight crash due to incorrect gear location
- Scripts: Added missing engine failure scripts
COCKPIT Edition
- ELECTRICS: Fixed taxi/flight switch not tripping to OFF with electrics power down
- FMS: Fixed duplicated waypoints when connecting the procedures
- FDE: Tail strike - Runway Touch sensor issue fixed
PILOT, PRO, TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions
- Intel Gen12 CPU compatibility: COCKPIT, TRAINING, PRO, PILOT
VISUAL EXTENSION
- CABIN: changes in No Smoking - Seat Belt lights logic