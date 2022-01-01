  • Majestic Software Updates Dash 8 Q400 For Prepar3D

    Majestic Software Updates Dash 8 Q400 For Prepar3D

    New installers were uploaded to all vendors that sell the Majestic Software Q400. The new versions of the PILOT, PRO, TRAINING and COCKPIT Editions are as follows:

    • PILOT: v1.023
    • PRO: v1.024
    • TRAINING: v1.024
    • COCKPIT: v1.024

    Listed below are the fixes/changes implemented for each version/edition:

    PILOT & PRO Editions

    • AFCS: No aural warning will be given if AP disengaged via AP button
    • AIR: Duct temperatures will be kept below 71 deg C
    • ANTIICE: Eng intake htr C/L will come on after engine start when no AC power is avail
    • Animations: Pilots will disappear from the cockpit when parked powered off
    • Animations: Pilots will not show brace position when in playback mode
    • ELECTRICS: DC GENs C/L will stay during engine start

    PRO Edition

    • FADEC: FADEC will fail upon landing with MLG collapsed

    TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions

    • FDE: In flight crash due to incorrect gear location
    • Scripts: Added missing engine failure scripts

    COCKPIT Edition

    • ELECTRICS: Fixed taxi/flight switch not tripping to OFF with electrics power down
    • FMS: Fixed duplicated waypoints when connecting the procedures
    • FDE: Tail strike - Runway Touch sensor issue fixed

    PILOT, PRO, TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions

    • Intel Gen12 CPU compatibility: COCKPIT, TRAINING, PRO, PILOT

    VISUAL EXTENSION

    • CABIN: changes in No Smoking - Seat Belt lights logic

