Majestic Software Updates Dash 8 Q400 For Prepar3D

New installers were uploaded to all vendors that sell the Majestic Software Q400. The new versions of the PILOT, PRO, TRAINING and COCKPIT Editions are as follows:

PILOT: v1.023

PRO: v1.024

TRAINING: v1.024

COCKPIT: v1.024

Listed below are the fixes/changes implemented for each version/edition:

PILOT & PRO Editions

AFCS: No aural warning will be given if AP disengaged via AP button

AIR: Duct temperatures will be kept below 71 deg C

ANTIICE: Eng intake htr C/L will come on after engine start when no AC power is avail

Animations: Pilots will disappear from the cockpit when parked powered off

Animations: Pilots will not show brace position when in playback mode

ELECTRICS: DC GENs C/L will stay during engine start

PRO Edition

FADEC: FADEC will fail upon landing with MLG collapsed

TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions

FDE: In flight crash due to incorrect gear location

Scripts: Added missing engine failure scripts

COCKPIT Edition

ELECTRICS: Fixed taxi/flight switch not tripping to OFF with electrics power down

FMS: Fixed duplicated waypoints when connecting the procedures

FDE: Tail strike - Runway Touch sensor issue fixed

PILOT, PRO, TRAINING & COCKPIT Editions

Intel Gen12 CPU compatibility: COCKPIT, TRAINING, PRO, PILOT

VISUAL EXTENSION

CABIN: changes in No Smoking - Seat Belt lights logic

Source