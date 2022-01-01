PMDG 737 for MSFS Enters Beta Testing

This week has been a busy one for the dev team, but the end results were certainly worth the effort. As of today, the first product in our new series of products for Microsoft Flight Simulator has entered beta testing in a form that will mostly conform to the final product.

Primary development focus for this week is similar to last week but with a couple of beta-focused changes:

Further adjustments to the 3D model of the Heads Up Guidance System, including improvements in the combiner glass technique and positioning.

Scale work, detail and adjustments over all of the 3D models, including VC and external models.

Implementation and testing of TCAS II v7.2 with both online/offline traffic.

Continued work on shadow models and texturing

Verification of hundreds of hardware/equipment/functionality options.

Updated models and textures for ground handling equipment.

Improved accuracy for automated pushback features, including user-driven pushback tractor.

Continued system logic checks, verification and adjustment to resolve previously and currently reported system logic service reports.

Implementation of client side installer and server-side installer assets.

Functionality verification for flight plan loading from outside tools (simBrief, etc.) as well as saving/loading of FMS generated flight plans.

This week can be summarized in long form by saying that it was a big week for cleaning up details all throughout the airplane as we are finally to a point of product stability where we can zoom the focus out a bit, look at the larger details and begin to focus on systems, operation and refinement. Up to this point we have been heavily focused on integrating large pieces of the airplane's functionality in order to get it to full capability. Now we are starting to look at refined details.

We are also shifting into a mode where we go searching for distinct "platform-PMDG issues" that fit into a group of issues that arise from our own lack of familiarity, lack of understanding and lack of experience with the MSFS platform. For example, the 737s appearing all over the world as AI traffic are showing up with their landing gear in the retracted position, (which looks odd unless you happen to be parked next to the Mos Eisley cantina, in which case you fit right in) so we are working through what causes this, among a number of other minor nuisance items.

From our standpoint the airplane is feeling very complete and as such we made the decision on Thursday to move forward with transitioning it into beta testing!

All of our testers have now received the airplane and have just begun to put it through paces. We have embargoed their feedback to just the designated PMDG beta testing spaces for now, as we want to get them up-to-speed with it before we turn them loose to start showing you what they are experiencing. Normally our embargo periods last through a few build versions until we know the product is stable, then we turn them loose pretty much without restriction.

