IndiaFoxtEcho Update On SU-31 Development For MSFS 2020

We'll do a new round of tests before releasing the SU-31: while this aircraft has already been through a full Beta test last year, we have made further changes to the flight model which require an assessment and feedback from users.

MSFS flight model does not work particularly well for unlimited-class aerobatics, so we do not expect the final product to be good enough for serious training - but we hope it will still be a fun model to fly.

We are still trying to replicate the "feel" of the aircraft, so, if you have some stick time with the Su-31 (or Su-26 or Su-29) or similar aircraft and/or you think you can provide meaningful feedback, please send us an email to indiafoxtecho at gmail dot com - adding "SU-31 ADDITIONAL TESTING" in the subject.

Source