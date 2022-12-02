  • IndiaFoxtEcho Update On SU-31 Development For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-12-2022 11:25 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Update On SU-31 Development For MSFS 2020

    We'll do a new round of tests before releasing the SU-31: while this aircraft has already been through a full Beta test last year, we have made further changes to the flight model which require an assessment and feedback from users.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Update On SU-31 Development For MSFS 2020

    MSFS flight model does not work particularly well for unlimited-class aerobatics, so we do not expect the final product to be good enough for serious training - but we hope it will still be a fun model to fly.

    We are still trying to replicate the "feel" of the aircraft, so, if you have some stick time with the Su-31 (or Su-26 or Su-29) or similar aircraft and/or you think you can provide meaningful feedback, please send us an email to indiafoxtecho at gmail dot com - adding "SU-31 ADDITIONAL TESTING" in the subject.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    mountain flying

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2283 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2289 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2295 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2298 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    speedbird61

    Engine Start Problems

    Thread Starter: speedbird61

    I have been using the Baron and King Air aircraft for many months now and always use my Honeycomb yoke and throttle hardware to start these...

    Last Post By: speedbird61 Today, 10:38 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Vancouver Trade Center re re response....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    This is what I see Ruper, I didn't want to post them in your post, that would be rude... as you can see my Vancouver don't look that good. and the...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 10:06 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Night hunter: ME-262

    Thread Starter: peer01

    German jet at the end of WW-2 (this one was equipped with radar for night opps). Many allied pilots couldn't believe their eyes.... Take off from...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 09:02 AM Go to last post