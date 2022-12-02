  • Pilot's Announces Partnership With SWS To Develop Dash 7

    Nels_Anderson
    PILOT'S is proud to announce a partnership with SWS for the development of the PILOT'S Dash 7 turboprop regional airliner for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    The Dash 7 is a four-engined turboprop passenger aircraft known for its legendary STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) performance and ruggedness.

    SWS will be creating and developing the aircraft's 3D model, animations, systems and flight dynamics with the intention of producing an authentic and realistically handling representation of the venerable Dash 7, while at the same time being accessible to new simmers. PILOT'S and SWS are very excited to help bring this aircraft into Microsoft Flight Simulator and we hope that you are as well!

    We are also attaching a few work-in-progress screen shots of the aircraft's exterior model in the hangar.

    Source

