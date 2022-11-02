  • Taburet - Caribbean Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-11-2022 05:28 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Caribbean Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m; this means that trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now been improved further so that we can now not only clear the trees but clearing while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nice naturally shaped vegetation, sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches; changing coastline flight views to a far more credible sight.

    Purchase Taburet - Caribbean Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CTarana45

    Doctorate Degree

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Bill Lyon's should get an Honorary Doctorate Degree for the way he uses Exclude Files in his scenery! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: caphavoc Today, 05:40 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    A short ferry hop in South Carolina

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    There is an old saying in the flying community that all flight hours are valuable. In that context I volunteered to fly a little ferry hop to get a...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post
    collltip

    Wu7

    Thread Starter: collltip

    I have Steam version.WU7 appeared to go through download routine.When I go to Sydney, the harbour bridge is just a roadway on 6 pillars.No arched...

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 03:16 PM Go to last post
    calleighpark

    need help programming brakes in MSFS 2020 to my new logitech yoke.

    Thread Starter: calleighpark

    For years I have used a CH Flight sim yoke for fs 2004 FSX and P3d. and the brakes were always on a button on the left handle of the yoke. Decided to...

    Last Post By: calleighpark Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post