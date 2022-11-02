IndiaFoxtEcho Releases Additional Aircraft As Freeware

With apologies for the delay, we have added the old FSX and P3D versions of our Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 to our freeware offering.

Freeware Releases For P3D / FSX

As indicated in the page, while these packages are now declared FREEWARE FOR NON COMMERCIAL USE, they are still COPYRIGHTED.

Any usage different than private / recreational use in Microsoft Flight Simulator X or Lockheed Martin P3D is prohibited.

In particular, it is PROHIBITED to:

Reverse engineer the content of these add-ons and extract code or graphical assets for any purpose.

Convert these package to other flight simulation platforms, games or any other application.

Use these add-ons for professional training or in any commercial application.

Once again, thank you for your continued support for all these years!

