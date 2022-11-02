  • IndiaFoxtEcho Releases Additional Aircraft As Freeware

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-11-2022 02:37 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Releases Additional Aircraft As Freeware

    With apologies for the delay, we have added the old FSX and P3D versions of our Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 to our freeware offering.

    Freeware Releases For P3D / FSX

    As indicated in the page, while these packages are now declared FREEWARE FOR NON COMMERCIAL USE, they are still COPYRIGHTED.

    Any usage different than private / recreational use in Microsoft Flight Simulator X or Lockheed Martin P3D is prohibited.

    In particular, it is PROHIBITED to:

    • Reverse engineer the content of these add-ons and extract code or graphical assets for any purpose.
    • Convert these package to other flight simulation platforms, games or any other application.
    • Use these add-ons for professional training or in any commercial application.

    Once again, thank you for your continued support for all these years!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    A short ferry hop in South Carolina

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    There is an old saying in the flying community that all flight hours are valuable. In that context I volunteered to fly a little ferry hop to get a...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post
    calleighpark

    need help programming brakes in MSFS 2020 to my new logitech yoke.

    Thread Starter: calleighpark

    For years I have used a CH Flight sim yoke for fs 2004 FSX and P3d. and the brakes were always on a button on the left handle of the yoke. Decided to...

    Last Post By: calleighpark Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Approach into Vancouver

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    2006 to 2008 I lived in Vancouver in Burnaby near Deer lake. for me a well traveled guy it has to be one of the most beautiful places on earth......

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:51 PM Go to last post
    Tytusiks

    Saitek/Logitech panels not working with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Thread Starter: Tytusiks

    I have been a plane simulator fan for many years now. I am a user of FSX Steam, FSW, Aerofly FS and, last but not least, my favourite X-Plane 11. For...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post