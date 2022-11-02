  • MSFS 2020 February 10, 2022 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 February 10, 2022 Development Update

    If you haven't heard, Sim Update 8 Beta is live as of this morning! If you are interested in participating, click here for directions on how to join. And if you're just curious, you can read the working release notes here. On another note, A big thank you for all who attended our SDK Q&A yesterday on Twitch. You can view the VOD of that stream here to catch up. Happy flying!

    SDK Update

    General

    • Thank you all so much for joining yesterday on our first Live Q&A session of 2022! Some questions needed clarification, so feel free to post on DevSupport to provide us with more details!
    • As mentioned yesterday, we are currently working on the Aircraft Editor and elaborating a new system for missions. More information to come as soon as possible!

    DevMode

    • We're making good progress on the game-rendered-in-a-window feature, which is the first step towards preset layouts for each editor.

    Scenery Editor

    • We fixed an issue that would reset the camera view every time an object is placed.
    • We fixed the one-click placing of projected meshes.
    • In the object selector, we now sort the combo box alphabetically.
    • We fixed an issue on jetways.
    • We fixed the "apply flatten" feature that didn't update the floor geometry.

    WASM

    • We added a debug window that will allow you to monitor several performance indicators (memory, timings...)

    Source

