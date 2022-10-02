  • Microsoft SU8 Public Beta Now Available

    Microsoft SU8 Public Beta Now Available

    Welcome! This announcement is for those who are interested in participating in the SU8 Public Beta. Our focus in this beta will be:

    • Checking stability and performance
    • Testing against the release notes to confirm accuracy
    • Providing an opportunity for 3rd party developers to test their products in a beta environment

    The Sim Update 8 beta will be available to join on Thursday, February 10th starting at 8:00am PT. To join this public test, please see the instructions below for your preferred platform.

    Source

