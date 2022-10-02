Microsoft SU8 Public Beta Now Available

Welcome! This announcement is for those who are interested in participating in the SU8 Public Beta. Our focus in this beta will be:

Checking stability and performance

Testing against the release notes to confirm accuracy

Providing an opportunity for 3rd party developers to test their products in a beta environment

The Sim Update 8 beta will be available to join on Thursday, February 10th starting at 8:00am PT. To join this public test, please see the instructions below for your preferred platform.

