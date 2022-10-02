  • Flight Management System and VNAV - FlyByWire Simulations

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    by Nels_Anderson
Published on 02-10-2022  
    0 Comments

    Flight Management System and VNAV - FlyByWire Simulations

    2021 was a busy year at FlyByWire Simulations. Looking back at where we started and how far we have come, we are immensely thankful for the journey, as well as the support all of you have given to the project. We love that the hard work our teams put into bringing you a realistic A320neo experience in MSFS has resulted in thousands of flights tracked on our web site daily.

    We would like to take a moment to thank our development, marketing and QA teams, as well as the many outside contributions that have been made to all parts of the project that have helped make the A32NX into what it is. We are also grateful for every type rated A320 pilot who stands by us to make sure we bring a quality product to the table.

    We have a lot in store for 2022 and over the course of a few weeks we'll be releasing a series of NOTAMs to bring everyone up to speed. Today's NOTAM will focus on updates to our custom flight management system and vertical navigation.

    More...

