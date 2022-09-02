  • Review: SimWorks Kodiak 100 For MSFS 2020

    Kodiak 100 Series II

    Publisher: SimWorks Studios

    Michael Hayward

    $39.99
    SimWorks Studios - Kodiak 100 for MSFS 2020

    SimWorks Studios - Kodiak 100 for MSFS 2020

    The Daher Kodiak 100 is a high-wing prop utility aircraft built by Daher (formerly Quest) designed to carry up to 9 passengers or cargo. These aircraft can be found right across the world, flying from base airports to remote fields, transferring vital supplies to remote and hard to reach communities.

    SimWorks Studios have recently offered up their version of the Kodiak 100 Series II. Best known for their military scenario simulation combining military jets and carriers, including their fantastic F-4B/N Phantom II, this is their second aircraft entry for MSFS, having previously released the Zenith CH701.

    With a lot of hype around the release of the aircraft that continues to this day, I thought it was about time we took an in-depth look at this aircraft and see what it's really about.

    SimWorks Studios - Kodiak 100 for MSFS 2020

    SimWorks Studios - Kodiak 100 for MSFS 2020

    Aircraft Specification

    • Crew: 1
    • Length: 34 ft 2 in (10.4 m)
    • Wingspan: 45 ft 0 in (13.72 m)
    • Height: 15 ft 3 in (4.65 m)
    • Empty Weight: 3,770 lbs (1,710 kg)
    • Maximum Takeoff Weight: 7,255 lbs (3,291 kg)
    • Powerplant: Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 turboprop

    Aircraft Performance

    • Range: 1,132 nm (2,096 km, 1,303 mi)
    • Rate of Climb: 1,371 fpm
    • Service Ceiling: 25,000 ft (7,600 m)
    • Cruising Speed: 183 kts (339 km/h, 211 mph)
