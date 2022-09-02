Review: SimWorks Kodiak 100 For MSFS 2020

Kodiak 100 Series II
Publisher: SimWorks Studios
Review Author: Michael Hayward

Suggested Price: $39.99

$39.99

The Daher Kodiak 100 is a high-wing prop utility aircraft built by Daher (formerly Quest) designed to carry up to 9 passengers or cargo. These aircraft can be found right across the world, flying from base airports to remote fields, transferring vital supplies to remote and hard to reach communities.

SimWorks Studios have recently offered up their version of the Kodiak 100 Series II. Best known for their military scenario simulation combining military jets and carriers, including their fantastic F-4B/N Phantom II, this is their second aircraft entry for MSFS, having previously released the Zenith CH701.

With a lot of hype around the release of the aircraft that continues to this day, I thought it was about time we took an in-depth look at this aircraft and see what it's really about.

Aircraft Specification

Crew: 1

Length: 34 ft 2 in (10.4 m)

Wingspan: 45 ft 0 in (13.72 m)

Height: 15 ft 3 in (4.65 m)

Empty Weight: 3,770 lbs (1,710 kg)

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 7,255 lbs (3,291 kg)

Powerplant: Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 turboprop

Aircraft Performance