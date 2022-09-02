  • Skyline Simulations Previews Astoria Airport MSFS/XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    by Nels_Anderson
Published on 02-09-2022  
    0 Comments

    Skyline Simulations Previews Astoria Airport MSFS/XP

    Over on their Facebook page, Skyline Simulations have previewed some WIP images of their upcoming scenery of Astoria Regional Airport for MSFS and X-Plane. No release date mentioned, but we'll keep you posted on its progress.

    Source

    Astoria Regional Airport is a joint civil-military public airport in Warrenton, three miles southwest of Astoria, in Clatsop County, Oregon. The airport is owned by the Port of Astoria and is the home of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. It has two asphalt runways: 8/26 is 5,795 by 100 feet (1,766 x 30 m) and 14/32 is 4,996 by 100 feet (1,523 x 30 m).

