High End vs Ultra in Microsoft Flight Simulator By Adrian McCormick

For quite some time now, I have been writing a series of article for FlightSim.Com showing what I consider to be, some of the standout add-ons for MSFS (also X-Plane). These have turned out to be reasonably popular and as such, one of the things people often mention, is that I must have quite an impressive computer system.

The answer funnily enough is no, not really, it's just a budget CPU (albeit six cores) and a 6 GB video card. What follows is usually surprise as there seems to be an opinion/idea that to run MSFS so that it looks visually appealing, you need to run it at "Ultra" and that it requires an expensive or high end system.

In this brief article I will explain why (for the majority of users), you do not need to run MSFS at Ultra settings to get satisfying and visually pleasing results.

All too often, flight simmers will visit YouTube, Twitch, etc. and see MSFS running in full glory on a high-end video card and assume that to get impressive visuals, they'll need the same or similar hardware, which in reality is often not the case.

The fact is, if you happen to be running P3D or X-Plane at reasonably high settings, then truth be told, you'll probably be okay with what you've got - as long as you have a decent multicore CPU. We're not talking anything extreme here either, but something Intel Coffee Lake or AMD Ryzen (2017) and above should be fine.

Do not be tempted (unless of course you have money to burn) to purchase a high-end video card at today's prices as they are inflated beyond belief.

So, what exactly do you need?

Well, you'll probably be surprised, but 6 GB (sometimes less), is going to allow you to use MSFS at "Very High" settings. Sure, "Ultra" is the impressive label some people like to point out when posting on Facebook or YouTube, etc., but...the difference between Very High and Ultra is not as large as going from High to Very High, and in this brief article, I will show you by means of a series of screen shots (hopefully), exactly this.

One thing I must point out before continuing however, is that MSFS enjoys having a reasonable amount of main memory installed. Unlike video cards, memory prices are reasonably good, so if you can make the jump from 16 to 32 GB, you'll end up with a smoother flying experience. But, as pointed out, if you can run P3D or X-Plane at relatively high settings, then you're almost certainly already good to go.

The screen shots taken below were created using the "Discovery" mode found in MSFS. These were chosen because they are included with MSFS by default and are easily referenced. To monitor my video card usage (memory, framerate, temperature etc), I used MSI Afterburner, with frame rates being locked at 30 FPS.

For reference, "Very-High" is on the left, with "Ultra" being on the right.

Cessna 172 over a picturesque New York

Beechcraft King Air exploring the Himalayas

Diamond DA40 heading towards Naples

Robin DR400 flying over the Seine in Paris

TBM 930 exploring San Francisco and surrounding area

Beechcraft Bonanza over a scenic Rio

As you can see, in terms of visual fidelity, there isn't that much difference between the two modes. Sure, there are differences, but they are minimal in my opinion and certainly not worth worrying over. What is noticeable though, is the amount of VRAM being used. In some scenes, the difference was as much as 1 GB, so if your video card has 6 GB or less, that's quite a lot of memory you're giving up, memory which could be used later on for perhaps a detailed third-party aircraft or airport.

It's not only VRAM you have to think about either. If you look back at the screen shots, you'll notice that when using Ultra, the strain on the GPU is a lot higher. This in turn effects frame rates (especially on longer flights), not to mention the higher fan speed due to increased heat.

So, if you're sitting on the fence thinking about using MSFS but are unsure of how it will run on your current system, hopefully this short article will provide you with some insight on how it will perform. Of course, every system is different, as are too very similar video cards (memory speed, bus, etc.). But what I am trying to show you is that you don't need to run MSFS on a high-end system to get fantastic results.

Adrian McCormick