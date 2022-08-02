Flightbeam Studios Have Updated Their Scenery Of NZAA For MSFS

NZAA [MSFS] updated to version 1.1, which includes the new custom VDGS Module for precision guidance. Update available via Contrail.

Note that the VDGS feature is not available for the MSFS Marketplace version for technical reasons.

Auckland Airport is the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand, with over 21 million passengers in the year ended March 2019. The airport is located near Mangere, a residential suburb, and Airport Oaks, a service hub suburb 21 kilometres south of the Auckland city centre. Auckland connects to 26 domestic and 49 international destinations in North and South America, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East. Air New Zealand operate the most departures from the airport followed by Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia.

If you're a P3D user and are looking for a freeware version of Auckland, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the version by Robert Catherall:

nzaa_p3dv4_rwc.zip