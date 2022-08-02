  • Taburet - USA Pacific Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-08-2022 11:06 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA Pacific Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m; this means that trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now improved further. We can now not only clear the trees but clearing while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nice naturally shaped vegetation, sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches, changing coastlines flights views to a far more credible sight.

    Purchase Taburet - USA Pacific Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Randoms 18

    Thread Starter: peer01

    From my saved archives: Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:31 AM Go to last post
    johnost

    Here we go again - a flying bike

    Thread Starter: johnost

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10486037/Incredible-92-000-flying-vehicle-dubbed-Jetson-One-takes-skies-water-time.html Go down...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:09 AM Go to last post
    FerSor

    Flight Simulators Compatible with Windows 10

    Thread Starter: FerSor

    I'm a Newbie to this Forum. I've been playing Flight Simulator Games ever since Microsoft came out with FS98. I had a computer with Win 7 which I...

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 10:31 AM Go to last post
    NPFsx-RET

    Virpil CM-3 Throttle & FSX - Configuration & how to get it to work. Long read

    Thread Starter: NPFsx-RET

    Follow instructions on Virpil website or Watch “Havoc Company Clan” on YouTube to see lots of videos on setting up this device. But this is mostly...

    Last Post By: NPFsx-RET Today, 09:46 AM Go to last post