FlyByWire Demonstrates Hydraulic Animation On A32NX

Let there be droop!

You think a fully simulated hydraulic cargo door was a bit overkill? Thanks to that change, we have real time hydraulic simulation for every surface of the plane. Each actuator is physically modelled up to its own servo position control loop. See that right elevator coming alive before left one? That's because of the power transfer unit lag. Each actuator has its own hydraulic sealing characteristic, which will cause individual droop behaviour.

More about this in an upcoming NOTAM.

