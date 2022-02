SimWorks Studios Looking For RV-14 Technical Expertise

We are looking for RV-14 pilots to verify the flight model of the Van's Aircraft RV-14 and RV-14A. If you are a pilot, please e-mail us using the contact form on our web site or PM us here. Please provide your name, e-mail, aircraft number and hours in the airframe for verification and we will contact you via e-mail.

