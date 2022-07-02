PMDG Update Announcement About Boeing 737 For MSFS

As we wrap up this week of development on the PMDG 737 for Microsoft Flight Simulator, I wanted to share a progress update to give you an idea where we are and how things are going.

This week's primary focus fell into a couple of areas:

Continued refinement of the Heads Up Guidance System

Continued work on the flight model

Further refinement of autoflight control laws

Refinement of the AFDS Control Wheel Steering mode (aka: How to fly your 737 like an Airbus)

Problem solving on some issues related to external model textures and the aircraft structure/window interface

Continued work on fine scale details within the cockpit.

Chasing down compiler-related code issues.

The endless game of debugging complex systems.

The airplane is now being flown on complete flight stages as we continue to look for issues hiding in the background. The systems logic is well in place and the issues being identified are getting resolved one at a time. From a simulation standpoint the software is incredibly stable and well mannered so we are in the process chasing down things that I would call "platform interface" issues. For example, making certain that various keyboard shortcuts and MSFS native commands are connected properly to the software so that the airplane's systems respond appropriately to the MSFS control set. It sounds rather obvious to say that we have to go through all of these- but it is actually quite tedious and requires a bunch of minor changes to the code in order to get things behaving properly.

One big change over the past few weeks is that the simulation is fully flyable and usable in a predictably stable manner. This has allowed us to shift from implementation to refinement as we continue to improve the flying characteristics of the airplane and make adjustments to the autoflight system control laws in both normal and CWS modes. Since this is our first project working to bring our entirely customized capabilities into the MSFS platform and it has been interesting as we adapt the handling qualities. Each platform has it's own set of strengths and weaknesses, so we are likewise adjusting the 737 software to account for the strengths of the MSFS platform, while also working around some of the weaknesses. We went through this process when initially bringing our products from FSX to P3D, but those two platforms were alike enough that it wasn't terribly difficult in the beginning.

This is an order of magnitude more complex than that effort from 2015, but we are really pleased with the results!

Checking the performance of the airplane requires a tremendous amount of detail flying work to validate that the pitch/power/drag interactions are correct at all altitudes, configurations and weights. It is exacting work, but it is going mostly well.

All over the airplane we are heavily engaged in cleanup-mode now- and we have chosen a go-to-beta date. Our confidence in hitting that beta date is very high, and we are also feeling confident enough in the project to begin setting a projected release date range on the calendar. (No, I'm not going to tell you what it is because that would be a sure-fire way create the sort of bad karma that would cause a lengthy delay!)

I have begun work on some video segments, but I don't want to say too much about those yet.

Overall, we are finally starting to feel good about the progress we are making with this project. The whole kit is finally beginning to look, act and feel like finished product.

The wait is nearly over!

