Golden Age Simulations - Stearman 4E Jr Speedmail for FSX/P3D

Stearman Aircraft developed the Model 4 from the C3, adding a deeper fuselage and offering a range of more powerful engines. These features enabled the Model 4 to carry heavier cargo loads. Being larger than the C3, but smaller than the M-2 and LT-1 models, it filled a gap in the Stearman product line. Designer Lloyd Stearman said that it was the best airplane he ever designed.

Our representation of this iconic aircraft is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with all versions of P3D as well as FSXA and FSX Steam Edition.

Package Includes

High quality, fully animated 3D model with 5 period correct liveries

Fully modeled detailed Pratt & Whitney Wasp SC-1 engine

High resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 textures

Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges

User controlled aircraft configuration manager

VC cockpit custom sound package

Volumetric propeller textures

High fidelity sound files

Precision flight dynamics

Fully animated pilot figures

Custom installer for P3D (all versions), FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

Purchase Golden Age Simulations - Stearman 4E Jr Speedmail for FSX/P3D

See other aircraft from Golden Age Simulations