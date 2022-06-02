  • Golden Age Simulations - Stearman 4E Jr Speedmail for FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-06-2022 03:35 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Golden Age Simulations - Stearman 4E Jr Speedmail for FSX/P3D

    Stearman Aircraft developed the Model 4 from the C3, adding a deeper fuselage and offering a range of more powerful engines. These features enabled the Model 4 to carry heavier cargo loads. Being larger than the C3, but smaller than the M-2 and LT-1 models, it filled a gap in the Stearman product line. Designer Lloyd Stearman said that it was the best airplane he ever designed.

    Our representation of this iconic aircraft is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with all versions of P3D as well as FSXA and FSX Steam Edition.

    Package Includes

    • High quality, fully animated 3D model with 5 period correct liveries
    • Fully modeled detailed Pratt & Whitney Wasp SC-1 engine
    • High resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 textures
    • Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges
    • User controlled aircraft configuration manager
    • VC cockpit custom sound package
    • Volumetric propeller textures
    • High fidelity sound files
    • Precision flight dynamics
    • Fully animated pilot figures
    • Custom installer for P3D (all versions), FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

    Purchase Golden Age Simulations - Stearman 4E Jr Speedmail for FSX/P3D
    See other aircraft from Golden Age Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    gcarty

    Frozen gauges in FS2004 on new Windows 10 PC

    Thread Starter: gcarty

    Last Wednesday my PC died on me (most likely a motherboard failure as when I turned it on I got no video signal nor any beep from the PC speaker) and...

    Last Post By: gcarty Today, 03:57 PM Go to last post
    jmhanson

    up grading my present pc to allow use of new flight simm ms

    Thread Starter: jmhanson

    Hello i am making the step of upgrading my present i% system to run fs 2020 i am prepered to spend the money to make it a high end system but...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 03:41 PM Go to last post
    alex1

    Aircraft cfg paint problem

    Thread Starter: alex1

    Hi! Welcome to all forums! I would like to ask for your help in generating AI traffic for Hungarian military airports in the program called Flight...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 03:24 PM Go to last post
    flightsimJim

    VR

    Thread Starter: flightsimJim

    Any non VR flyers left? If so you don't know what you're missing out on. Before VR I used to spend most of my time tweaking and trying to get all my...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:24 PM Go to last post