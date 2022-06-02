IndiaFoxtTecho Current Roadmap For 2022-23

Time for an update on our roadmap for 2022-23... with the usual caveat that anything may be subject to change and that for all of our products the release logic is "it is done when it is done" - so these are just ballpark dates.

MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR

F-35 Lightning II

We are currently working on bug fixes and improvements. As usual we will release updates on a regular basis. The biggest improvement we are looking to is a proper FCS implementation, which means a total remake of the flight model.

As for the Marketplace / XBox Release, we have passed the first check (formal package structure, information etc.) and the aircraft is undergoing functional tests in Microsoft. We'll keep you posted.

Sukhoi SU-31

This project took a lot longer than we expected, but it is on short final. We are not super-happy with the flight model - although it should be OK for most players, it is definitely not good enough for any kind of serious training.

We will try to polish it more - possibly with the help of real world pilots. We will provide more information soon.

Expected release date: March 2022.

Aermacchi M-346

We have been working hard on 3D model details and new textures as we felt that our P3D assets were inadequate for MSFS.

We are still struggling with some details and complex animations, and there is some work to be done on the flight model and on the avionics, but we are quite happy with the results so far.

Expected release date: not sooner than April 2022.

Eurofighter Typhoon (New Project)

As many of you have guessed, we are working on an Eurofighter Typhoon project for MSFS.

It will NOT be a conversion of our P3D project, as we feel that the 3D assets are not adequate to current standards, instead we will be remaking it from scratch.

We do not have a release date for it, but surely it will not be ready before fall 2022. We'll keep you posted.

F-14D Super Tomcat (Experimental Project)

We have also been working on an F-14D Super Tomcat. However, this is mostly a "technology test bench", which we are using to try new techniques and test the capabilities of MSFS.

For one, the project is using an extremely high detail mesh (about 1.3 million polygons) and high resolution textures - which are not yielding great FPS on most systems.

As such, the project has a number of issues for a commercial release - moreover, it has to compete with the various F-14s available on different platforms.

So, at the moment it will still be treated as an experimental project.

Other Projects For MSFS (No Release Date)

MB-326 - We had started working on a total remake of our MB-326 project months ago. The progress on this project has been very slow as the F-35 Project took way more resources and time than what we planned. We need to reschedule the activities on this.

M-345 - The project is on-hold waiting for development of the real-world aircraft.

TA-4 / A-4 Skyhawk - We have started reviewing our source material and planning for a Flight Simulator version of these aircraft.

Mini 500 Helicopter - When we started tinkering with custom flight models, we had annouced this as an experimental project - however we did not have the resources needed to work on this as much as we wanted. The project is on hold at the moment.

E-2C Hawkeye - A new version for MSFS is being considered and feasibility study is in progress.

C-27J Spartan - We have started collecting information on this aircraft for a potential new project, but it is not green lighted yet.

DCS

Note: For DCS we will only discuss projects we have agreed with Eagle Dynamics. We cannot (and will not) announce or discuss anything for which we had not signed an agreement with them.

That is to say that we have a number of cool ideas, but as you know DCS development is way more labor-intensive than other platforms, and before announcing anything we want to be sure that the project is correctly planned and staffed, agreements are in place etc.

DCS MB-339 - While final test is undergoing, we are working to complete some missing features (like multi-crew) as we want the project to be as complete as possible.

DCS G-91 - We are moving forward with 3D modeling and texturing of the cockpit - results are looking really good so far.

For both projects we will provide more detailed updates in the next few weeks.

