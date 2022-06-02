AG Sim - Mollis Airfield LSZM LSMF for MSFS 2020 Updated

Changelog
- Taxiways and routes are now compatible with the ATC
- New Ground Textures and new parking slots
- Custom Grass Covered Shelters replaced with the default hangars
- Local airplane "HB-KPN" added as static aircraft
- We have some cows around the airfield
- Traffic issue has been fixed
- Completely renewed grass and terrain
- Mountain texture and tree fix
- Better roads
- Buildings around the airfield is now visible
- Better terraforming
- Fix for Navigraph Users
- Fixed incorrect spawning of static-parked cars by MSFS
About Mollis Airfield
Think an airfield right in the Swiss Alps... Business jets, VFR clubs, air shows, restaurants and helicopter companies. Welcome to Mollis Airfield. It is famous with amazing air shows. Old military base in the Glarus Alps now serving publicly with amazing location, impossible approaches and complete nature.
Why you should buy?
- 3D Buildings created with details
- 8192x8192 textures
- Ground texture renewed
- Vegetation around airfield
- 4 season compatible
- Open hangars
- Animated windsock
- Accurate slope
- Glorious night lighting
- Helipad (Parking 99, 98 and 97)
- Accurate ground and traffic signs
- Fair price for everyone