AG Sim - Mollis Airfield LSZM LSMF for MSFS 2020 Updated

Changelog

Taxiways and routes are now compatible with the ATC

New Ground Textures and new parking slots

Custom Grass Covered Shelters replaced with the default hangars

Local airplane "HB-KPN" added as static aircraft

We have some cows around the airfield

Traffic issue has been fixed

Completely renewed grass and terrain

Mountain texture and tree fix

Better roads

Buildings around the airfield is now visible

Better terraforming

Fix for Navigraph Users

Fixed incorrect spawning of static-parked cars by MSFS

About Mollis Airfield

Think an airfield right in the Swiss Alps... Business jets, VFR clubs, air shows, restaurants and helicopter companies. Welcome to Mollis Airfield. It is famous with amazing air shows. Old military base in the Glarus Alps now serving publicly with amazing location, impossible approaches and complete nature.

Why you should buy?

3D Buildings created with details

8192x8192 textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation around airfield

4 season compatible

Open hangars

Animated windsock

Accurate slope

Glorious night lighting

Helipad (Parking 99, 98 and 97)

Accurate ground and traffic signs

Fair price for everyone

Purchase AG Sim - Mollis Airfield LSZM LSMF for MSFS 2020