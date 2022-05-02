Wing42 Boeing 247 To Includes Realistic Radio Range Navigation

One big issue that had been bugging me for a long time is that of the radio equipment. The Boeing 247, and especially that later "D" variant utilized cutting edge technologies, which included some state-of-the-art radio equipment. The problem is, that by today's standard, and thus the standard of Microsoft Flight Simulator, those technologies are hopelessly outdated and simply not used anymore.

This bears some issues for us. Since we want to bring you a most realistic and historically accurate experience, the lack of low-frequency radio stations and the modern VHF communication, takes away from this experience.

My original idea was to cheat, by modelling a vintage radio but have it use the modern frequency range. I even thought you could use the same equipment to pick up the Morse code of the VOR stations as an added bonus.

Then I met celestial navigation and radio expert Eric van der Veen. He released a stand-alone module for MSFS last year, which adds radio range stations to the sim. We started talking, and he since wrote a wasm module exclusively for the Wing42 Boeing 247D that integrates his work directly into the aircraft. And if you have no idea what "radio range navigation" is, allow me to blow your mind!

