Canadian Xpress February Monthly Fly-In - Telluride

Telluride sits in a box canyon. Steep forested mountains and cliffs surround it, with Bridal Veil Falls situated at the canyon's head. Numerous weathered ruins of old mining operations dot the hillsides. A free gondola connects the town with its companion town, Mountain Village, Colorado, at the base of the ski area. Telluride and the surrounding area have featured prominently in popular culture, and it is the subject of several popular songs. It is especially known for its ski resort and slopes during the winter.

Telluride Regional Airport is a public airport six miles west of Telluride. At an elevation of 9,078 feet above sea level, it is the highest commercial airport in North America with scheduled passenger flights. Denver Air Connection is currently the only airline flying scheduled passenger flights to Telluride with daily nonstop flights to Denver and Phoenix.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday February 19th, 2022 at 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our February 2022 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Denver (KDEN) to Telluride (KTEX).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.