29Palms Scenery Design Previews Mykonos For MSFS 2020

    29Palms Scenery Design Announces Mykonos For MSFS 2020

    Fresh previews of EDDN - Nuremberg and LGMK - Mykonos for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Both projects are nearing completion and EDDN has already entered the beta testing phase.

    EDDN is a collaboration with Captain7 and LimeSim bringing you the most detailed rendition of EDDN to date to your simulator! It also features many custom animations and vehicle traffic which is rarely seen in sceneries for MSFS.

    The promised update for LGMK - Mykonos is also on final, featuring the new terminal, fire station and re-worked car park, as well as many fixes and improvements.

