Review: Airfoillabs C172NG for X-Plane 11

Review: Airfoillabs C172NG for X-Plane 11 By Joshua Moore

Prologue

Throughout my years spent in flight simulation, there is not one airplane I can think of that has influenced my flight simulation hobby and my real world flying as much as the Cessna 172. From my first time flying a simulator in 2010 at my friend's house when I was only 8 years old, the Cessna 172 has had a place in my heart, as I am sure it has for countless others. In FS2002, my earliest days of simming were spent perfecting how to land the airplane, as taking off was the easy part. In FS2004, many hours were spent listening to the calm voice of Rod Machado through the speakers of my parent's old computer. I learned to fly the 172 as best I could on the 15fps I had on that PC and FS9. I would watch hundreds of videos on YouTube of "Max Graphics FSX and P3D" and just dream hopefully that someday I could have a PC powerful enough to run modern simulators. That pipe dream got put on hold however, as I began saving money not for a computer, but to fly for real. As I began my flight training in 2019, the Cessna 172 was no longer a jagged image on my monitor, but a living aircraft that I had to preflight each and every flight.

Slowly and surely my big dreams of becoming a pilot became a reality as I earned my PPL certificate on August 3rd of 2020, though in a smaller and cheaper C150. I got checked out to fly the 172 three days later, and never looked back. I have flown every hour in my logbook, save for the .5hrs I logged in a T-34 courtesy of a friend, a Cessna 150, 172 and 177. As I fly more and more in the real world, my GA experience in the flight simulator has dwindled, being overshadowed by the likes of study level airliners and heavy jets, as I could not think of many reasons, beside proficiency, that I would want to fly a GA airplane in a simulator, as I could just go to the airport and take a plane out when I wanted to. However, there came a time when that ability was taken away by a choice I had made at a recruiters office, one that required a signature on a piece of paper and a little over a years worth of my time for training and 5 more years of reserve service. I have been waiting on paperwork for the past 2 months to get pushed through so I can return to the skies piloting an airplane again, but the itch for GA flying came back in this time I have been grounded, especially having been partway through my instrument rating.

This opportunity to chip away at my desire to fly a GA airplane of the same quality as the real bird came in the form of the Airfoillabs C172NG. I was amazed by the sheer level of accuracy and attention to detail that AFL put into this recreation of the 172, and eager to fly an accurate 172 again, I was given the opportunity to review this plane.

Introduction And History

So, a little about the Cessna 172. Having first flown in 1955, it has since become the most produced GA airplane in the world with over 44000 examples of the type spread over 20 different models. I myself have had the opportunity to fly the L, N, P, R, and S models, and I can say they all fly differently, the S being the most difficult to transition to from the previous, for various reasons I'll mention later. The C172 model Airfoillabs has modelled for us is the C172S model, equipped with the full G1000 package, and arguably the best 172 available on the flight simulation market, and certainly for X-Plane.

Documentation And First Impressions

The download and installation of the Airfoillabs C172 is quite simple, and is installed automatically through their product manager. Upon the initial loading of the aircraft, I am greeted by the very familiar sight of the 172's cockpit, which on first inspection looks simply gorgeous. The attention to detail on the wear and tear, lighting, colors, texture, and shape is just amazing. The exterior model is by far one of the most detailed examples I have seen to date in any simulator, with the amount of customizable options to enhance your experience sure to fulfill any needs you may have. There is a menu bar that can be accessed by moving your mouse to the left side of the screen, and all the aircraft customization options can be accessed through there, as well as the tablet inside the cockpit. The only thing I could find that bugs me a bit is the glareshield, but I'll go through that later in the model section.