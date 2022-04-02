MSFS 2020 Development Update February 3, 2022

We hope you're enjoying the most recent World Update 7: Australia! Thank you for the recent feedback on both the free update and our new Local Legend aircraft, the Fokker F. VII. Next on the list for us is Sim Update 8, which focuses on bug fixes in the sim. This update is targeted for release on March 1st. As mentioned on last week's dev Q&A, we are planning a public beta period for this update, which will include all platforms (that means Steam, too!). Stay tuned for how to join that optional flight soon.

Next Wednesday, February 9th at 10:30am PT, we have our third SDK Q&A live on Twitch. Our SDK Team is ready to answer your questions and meet with you. We hope to see you there!

SDK Update

DevMode:

Work is continuing on the weather API for WASM (exposing same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).

We improved the management of memory for the Undo stack.

We fixed the interface of buttons in parking scripts.

Scenery Editor:

We fixed a memory leak in the Scenery Editor that could cause severe drops of FPS on some airports.

Visual Effects Editor:

We fixed a crash that happened when trying to open the object selector, while the scenery editor has not been initialized.

SimConnect

Set FUEL TANK QUANTITY now converts unit to gallons.

RequestFacilitiesList now returns the entire list of facilities.

