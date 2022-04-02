  • MSFS 2020 Development Update February 3, 2022

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-04-2022 12:37 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Development Update February 3, 2022

    We hope you're enjoying the most recent World Update 7: Australia! Thank you for the recent feedback on both the free update and our new Local Legend aircraft, the Fokker F. VII. Next on the list for us is Sim Update 8, which focuses on bug fixes in the sim. This update is targeted for release on March 1st. As mentioned on last week's dev Q&A, we are planning a public beta period for this update, which will include all platforms (that means Steam, too!). Stay tuned for how to join that optional flight soon.

    Next Wednesday, February 9th at 10:30am PT, we have our third SDK Q&A live on Twitch. Our SDK Team is ready to answer your questions and meet with you. We hope to see you there!

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • Work is continuing on the weather API for WASM (exposing same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).
    • We improved the management of memory for the Undo stack.
    • We fixed the interface of buttons in parking scripts.

    Scenery Editor:

    • We fixed a memory leak in the Scenery Editor that could cause severe drops of FPS on some airports.

    Visual Effects Editor:

    • We fixed a crash that happened when trying to open the object selector, while the scenery editor has not been initialized.

    SimConnect

    • Set FUEL TANK QUANTITY now converts unit to gallons.
    • RequestFacilitiesList now returns the entire list of facilities.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Disneyflyer

    MS Store download, insert Disc One?

    Thread Starter: Disneyflyer

    Good morning, Question, has anyone else had this happen. Moved computer from PC Monitor to TV and tried to start up MSFS. I am getting the...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    The Navy ripped up my pilots license!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I climbed to the top of the world, I'm now in the brig........

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:03 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aeroplane Heaven Halts FSX/P3D Development

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23756-Aeroplane-Heaven-Halts-FSX-P3D-Development

    Last Post By: shermank Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Dallas Doll

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2038 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2039 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2048 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2045 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post