  • Taburet - Denmark / Norway / Sweden Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-04-2022 11:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Denmark / Norway / Sweden Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m; this means that trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now been improved further so that we can now not only clear the trees but clearing while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nice naturally shaped vegetation, sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches; changing coastlines flights views to a far more credible sight.

    Purchase Taburet - Denmark / Norway / Sweden Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Disneyflyer

    MS Store download, insert Disc One?

    Thread Starter: Disneyflyer

    Good morning, Question, has anyone else had this happen. Moved computer from PC Monitor to TV and tried to start up MSFS. I am getting the...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    The Navy ripped up my pilots license!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I climbed to the top of the world, I'm now in the brig........

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:03 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aeroplane Heaven Halts FSX/P3D Development

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23756-Aeroplane-Heaven-Halts-FSX-P3D-Development

    Last Post By: shermank Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Dallas Doll

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2038 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2039 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2048 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2045 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post